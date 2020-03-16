Gulf Coast Idol winner reflects on American Idol experience

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - As he strums on a guitar that belongs to his grandfather, Jeb Vonderbruegge remembers how all this got started.
“There’s pictures of me and my grandfather when I was about 2 or 3, and he’s got a guitar in his hands, and I have one in my hands," he said.
Fast forward to last July, when Jeb won the 2019 Gulf Coast Idol contest, an event he said wasn’t even on his radar until just before the competition.
“Well, they have auditions tonight, so maybe I can ask to get off work, maybe my boss will let me off. My boss at the time was kind enough to let me off early, and I’m really glad she did because that’s why I’ve had this whole experience, so I have her to thank for that," he recalled. "I went home to change first, but I went right to the IP. I mean, I was still nervous, but I didn’t have the time to stress out over it. You know, I went with my gut.”
That gut instinct helped him win and head to Savannah, Georgia, for the next round of auditions.
“And I got to Savannah, and I said this will be a cool experience. I’ll get to tell my friends that I got to be in the same room as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and they said yes, and I thought hey, maybe I should believe in myself a little bit more," he said.
So, Jeb took his golden ticket, his guitar and his dreams to Los Angeles for a shot at performing on national TV.
“It was unreal. It was like a dream. It’s hard to compute when you’re actually doing it, especially when you’ve watched it on TV. You go into it you think that’s exactly how it’s going to be, then you experience it and it’s incredible, it’s unlike anything else,” he said.
For Jeb, that’s where the road ended, but instead of lamenting, Jeb sees the whole experience with the glass half full mentality. He finished in the top 40 in the nation, and much like an old school top 40 hit song, he sees the idol experience as a springboard to a promising musical future.
“The input I got from the judges was the best thing that came out of that Savannah audition, because going to Hollywood, and having the ability to look back on their notes and showing that you can take their notes. For me, that’s everything," he said. "When you walk into a room and the three of them are looking at you, there’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, and that just goes to show you, performance is performance.”
