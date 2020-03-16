Gulf Coast Idol winner reflects on American Idol experience

“Well, they have auditions tonight, so maybe I can ask to get off work, maybe my boss will let me off. My boss at the time was kind enough to let me off early, and I’m really glad she did because that’s why I’ve had this whole experience, so I have her to thank for that," he recalled. "I went home to change first, but I went right to the IP. I mean, I was still nervous, but I didn’t have the time to stress out over it. You know, I went with my gut.”