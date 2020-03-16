Emergency management, law enforcement key to Harrison County’s pandemic plan

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus continuing to grow, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors called an emergency meeting Monday to address issues facing citizens and county government. Supervisors and other leaders in Harrison County gathered at the courthouse to unveil plans to meet the Coronavirus threat head on.
The first order of business was to issue an emergency proclamation declaring a countywide emergency. When Mississippi issued a state of emergency, technically that affected all counties. This action was required to make it official and give Harrison County tools to protect and prepare.
“Since we are under a state of emergency it was time to accept our county as part of that. In order to draw down from the Stafford Act we must do that. We are also following the rules and regulations of the CDC and the State Health Department,” said Supervisor Connie Rockco.
With so much uncertainty, county supervisors want to send a message to both county employees and citizens.
“We want to continue to provide services. At the same time we want to assure citizens and our employees that we’re doing whatever it takes to keep them safe,” Supervisor Marlin Ladner said.
A pandemic plan was released. Emergency management and law enforcement are key players in that. A teleconference was held with all department heads. County employees are being reminded to follow all the relevant guidelines regarding social distancing and proper hygiene. They were also directed to make sure workers are clear on crisis rules.
“We want to make sure that anyone who is ill reports that to their department head and make sure they are tested or that they go home and are self quarantined,” Rockco said.
Supervisors also heard from an infectious disease doctor at Memorial Hospital to get an update on their plans to confront the virus.
