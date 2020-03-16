Coast law enforcement agencies asking for donations of hand sanitizer

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Law enforcement agencies across South Mississippi are in need of hand sanitizer and are asking for help from the public to meet that need.
A Facebook post from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted Monday morning asking for people to donate. Some agencies are also asking for donations of face masks and antibacterial wipes, as well.
The list of departments requesting help includes:
- Pass Christian Police Department, 525 Espy Avenue, Pass Christian
- George County Sheriff’s Office, 355 Cox Street, Lucedale - also in need of face masks
- D’Iberville Police Department, 10274 3rd Avenue, D’Iberville
- Stone County Sheriff’s Department, 1420 Industrial Park Road, Wiggins
- Mississippi Highway Patrol, 16741 Hwy 67, Biloxi - also in need of antibacterial wipes
- Biloxi Police Department, 170 Porter Avenue, Biloxi
- Ocean Springs Police Department, 3810 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
- Bay St. Louis Police Department, 698 US 90, Bay St Louis
- Gautier Police Department, 3329 US 90, Gautier
- Wiggins Police Department, 303 First Street South, Wiggins - also in need of face masks
- Department of Marine Resources, 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi
