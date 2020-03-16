Beachgoers flocked to Coastal Mississippi’s white sandy beaches for another gorgeous day on the Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beaches in Gulfport and Biloxi didn’t have what we, in South Mississippi, would call a normal spring break crowd. With 10 presumed cases now in the state, this isn’t a normal spring break, but don’t tell the folks out enjoying the beautiful weather.
“It’s a beautiful day. I mean, the virus is here. We just saw the cruise ships. We saw them pulling in and we’ve heard about that. I mean we’re, you know, being as precautious as you can, but, I mean, enjoy it. The kids are out of school. We’ve got family in from Hawaii. We just came down here to enjoy the day," said Clint Jones, a resident of the Gulf Coast.
Even though Jones and his family were having a great time, in the back of his mind, he still understands the magnitude of what’s going on with the virus.
“I personally think that there’s a strong chance that most of the population might get it, you know? There’s no running from it really unless you stay hunkered down," Jones said.
Despite those fears, a group of high school and college students took advantage of the wonderful weather to take up some volleyball.
“We’re just chilling. You only live once, you can’t be worried about the coronavirus. I’m not worried about it because it’s the older people and younger kids, and I don’t fall in that range," said West Harrison High sophomore Matthew Parker.
Julian Clark, a junior from Gulfport High, was also happy to be out of the house.
“You just wanna go ahead and enjoy your life. Just keep doing what you’re doing. You can’t let one scare determine the rest of your life and how you’re gonna act," Clark said.
For Clint Jones, he refuses to let his life be defined by the virus scare.
“You know, why do you live your life, you know, virus or not? You take a pretty day and you go and enjoy it, virus or not," Jones said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.