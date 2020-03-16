All four Mississippi State Veterans Homes implement no-visitor policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All four veterans homes in the state of Mississippi have now implemented a no-visitor policy.
This is to comply with the CDC, VA, Mississippi Department of Health and state requirements established by Gov. Tate Reeves.
The decision is aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the coronavirus to the veterans, some being over the age of 65 with chronic medical conditions.
The protocol began early last week and screenings for all admissions to the facilities, along with postponing outside activities and monitoring residents of early signs and symptoms, was implemented last week.
There are still no positive cases of COVID-19 at any of the four Mississippi State Veterans Homes at this time.
For the latest information on Mississippi Veterans Homes or claims submittal, visit their website at www.msva.ms.gov.
