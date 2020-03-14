Very warm this afternoon.

Patchy fog may linger this morning. It’s going to be a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s along the coast. The 80s likely for towns north of I-10. More fog is possible tonight into Monday morning. Lows will be around 60.
Monday will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll keep a small chance for showers Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.