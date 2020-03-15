Two Carnival cruise ships set to dock at Port of Gulfport until further notice

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival cruise released a statement saying two cruise ships are set to dock at the Port of Gulfport during the company’s voluntary month-long pause of its operations.
The lack of docking space at New Orleans docks is the predominant reason both Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom will dock in Gulfport. They are expected to arrive Sunday morning and will remain in Gulfport until further notice. There is a chance one more cruise ship will dock at the port as well.
The anticipated dock time for the cruise ships in Gulfport is about 30 days.
According to Port of Gulfport Director Jonathan Daniels, the Port has talked with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), with Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Work to promote the piers has been underway. Port leaders hope the facility can become a destination for the cruise industry and for cruise lines to rethink Gulfport as a cruise destination going forward.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.