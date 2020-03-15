Multiple victims hospitalized after overturn on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people were taken to the hospital with one child airlifted to a trauma center Sunday after a wreck on Interstate 10.
Fire and paramedic units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response responded after a van overturned around 1 p.m.
Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the incident along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisting with the traffic backup.
Officials said one of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
