Multiple victims hospitalized after overturn on I-10
Seven people were taken to the hospital with one child airlifted to a trauma center Sunday after a wreck on Interstate 10. (Source: Pat Sullivan)
By WLOX Staff | March 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 6:04 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people were taken to the hospital with one child airlifted to a trauma center Sunday after a wreck on Interstate 10.

Fire and paramedic units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response responded after a van overturned around 1 p.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the incident along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisting with the traffic backup.

Officials said one of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

