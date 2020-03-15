Community groups encourage Census 2020 participation

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The U.S. government is taking a digital-first approach to the 2020 Census.
The online survey now allows residents to respond in 59 languages.
“Many people here, their first language is not English. It helps to have the actual census responding form in their own language," said executive director Jonathan Green.
Steps Coalition is a co-chair on the Complete Count Committee. They’ve teamed up with Boat People S.O.S and Back Bay Mission to boost census participation in under-counted communities. Boat People S.O.S. will work with the Vietnamese community and Back Bay Mission will help count the Coast’s homeless population.
“If you’re under-counted, and you require emergency funds from the federal government to address whatever that emergency is, whether it’s the coronavirus, whether it’s hurricane,” Green said.
The federal government relies on the census to decide how to split billions of federal funding for schools, hospitals, roads and more. It also determines the number of seats a state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Over the years, states have actually lost representation in dollars when they had a reduction in population count," Green said.
The Singing River Genealogy Library in Pascagoula gets most of its funding through grants.
“If we have larger numbers, we’ll be able to get more funds and provide more services to the community,” said manager Marsha Greer.
Greer explains what the census can tell about a community over time.
“Our researchers love it because it gives different information in different decades. You can find out somebody’s name, relatives, neighbors," she said.
Don’t worry about your personal info being out in the open. Greer said there is a 72-year cap on access to Census Data on the National Archives website.
“It’s always protected people’s privacy. Right now, the most recent census that we have access to is 1940," Greer said.
Census Day is April 1, 2020, but officials hope to see high participation as soon as possible.
You still have the option to answer the census over the phone or on paper. For online access, go to 2020Census.Gov.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.