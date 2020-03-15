Coast churches cancel Sunday services, move online amid coronavirus pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This Sunday morning, many churches along the Coast were empty. It comes after Gov. Tate Reeves’ emergency declaration this weekend, in which he urged churches across the state to cancel services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though church buildings were closed, their virtual doors were still open.
At First Baptist Church Gulfport, there was worship, prayer, the word, and even a baptism. It was like any other Sunday morning, except for one big difference. Hundreds of seats were empty. Instead of gathering in person, the congregation gathered online.
“We’re going strictly online from our church family this morning, asking them to stay at home and worship with us online," said pastor Jimmy Stewart.
Church leadership made that decision Saturday to protect churchgoers from the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not afraid, but we’re also aware that there’s so much unknown about this virus. So we just want to be good citizens, and we don’t want to be part of spreading this virus, so we made that decision to go online," said Eric Smith, executive pastor for ministries.
First Baptist Gulfport live streams its services every Sunday, but this is the first time for an exclusively online service.
“Everything was really in place for us, we feel for churches that aren’t quite there yet, maybe they don’t have that technology, but we’ve been blessed to have that, so we’re going to use it to its fullest capabilities today," Stewart said.
Other churches on the Coast also opted for online service in lieu of a traditional one, including Northwood Church, Saint Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal, Back Bay Church, First United Methodist in Long Beach, and Arlington Baptist.
They’re just a few that opened their virtual doors to not only their normal Sunday crowd but to the world.
“As we have our membership and our friends online, they’ll have the opportunity to hit the share button and create watch parties, to be a part of amplifying the hope that we find in Christ, in the face of this unknown crisis," said Smith.
First Baptist Gulfport plans to hold another strictly virtual service next Sunday. The church has some tips for those who will attend an online service.
They encourage people to put away digital distractions, interact with service and like, share and comment, and worship, don’t just watch.
