City of Gulfport issues state of emergency

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the threat of coronavirus and the urgency to take safety precautions, Gulfport Mayor Bill Hewes is issuing a state of emergency for the city.
“The reality is, over the next few weeks, statistics are likely to get worse as the virus runs its course," Hewes said. "As more people are tested, the true picture of the reach of this illness will become more clear.”
Despite the seriousness of the matter, Hewes highlighted that there is no need to panic.
Stores’ lack of products is nothing new, he noted, as the city has seen this before when it comes to severe weather such as hurricane seasons. In times like those, he said, “Not only will the market respond to our needs, but it is in these instances that churches and individuals demonstrate the ability to minister and provide much needed physical and spiritual support, where possible.”
In regard to hospitals in the area, the Mayor said they were preparing for the COVID-19 for weeks, while local officials and first responders are briefed on a regular basis.
Schools are closed to ensure that children stay healthy.
As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises all U.S. citizens to wash their hands with warm soap and water for 20 seconds, Hewes also reminded Gulfport residents of the importance of this simple act.
The city’s situation, as well as the nation’s, is fluid, which means measures will be updated as the situation changes.
For now, Mayor Hewes hopes Gulfport residents stay calm, shop local, and take the right safety precautions to stop the spread of disease.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.