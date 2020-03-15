Biloxi man dies in train, car collision

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man died Saturday evening after a car vs. train collision.
Ramond Rivera Jr., 60, died due to blunt force trauma, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
Switzer said Rivera was traveling northbound on Rodenberg Avenue when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound train at the railroad crossing.
The car rolled several times and came to rest on the north side of the railroad tracks.
The Biloxi Department conducted accident reconstruction and is investigating this incident.
