Biloxi Catholic church holds Sunday Mass with coronavirus prevention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As schools and places of worship close due to virus concerns, Catholic churches in South Mississippi went on with Sunday Mass with added safety measures.
“It is not a sin for you to miss Mass if you are ill," said Deacon Johnny Williams to the crowd.
With coronavirus fears looming, Williams shared a message of precaution to churchgoers at Nativity BVM’s Sunday Mass.
“You’re having any symptoms of the virus, fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not come to Mass," he said.
The Catholic Diosese of Biloxi decided keep churches open for service, unlike many local schools and businesses.
The threat of COVID-19 has pushed church leaders to make changes. That includes offering no shared methods of communion, replacing holy water with bottles of hand sanitizer, and suggesting people greet their neighbors without physical contact.
"We usually shake hands, you know, connect, but now they’re asking us just to say hi, greet,” said Jinny Kirkland, Nativity BVM parishioner.
People expect more adjustments as coronavirus affects their everyday lives.
“My wife is a teacher, and she found out yesterday that school obviously is closed,” said parishioner Jay Corley.
“I work in a beauty shop and I’m a housekeeper for Nativity church," Kirkland said. "My cleaning job is much more advancing, and the hair business is slowing down.”
Parishioners said as the virus interrupts their weekly routines, they’re holding on to a sense of normalcy.
“What better place than church to come and pray to God," Corley said.
“We just need to let life be as normal as we possibly can, but do take precautions," Kirkland said.
Click here for a complete list of coronavirus-related ordinances from the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi.
