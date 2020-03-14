South Mississippi school districts announce closures

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In response to Gov. Tate Reeve’s declaring a state of emergency in Mississippi due to COVID-19, school districts in South Mississippi have started to announce closures.
The Ocean Springs School District announced Saturday that school will be closed March 16-20. This also means that all activities, including athletics, are canceled as well.
“We know that right now, everyone is feeling uncertain about COVID-19 and its impact on many aspects of everyday life,” said Superintendent Bonita Coleman. “One certainty is that OSSD will always place the health and safety of its students and staff, and in this case, its community, above all else."
Coleman stressed the importance of taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I ask that parents, staff, and students adhere to the guidelines given by government agencies as we all do our part in the effort against COVID-19,” Coleman said. “This includes following best practices in terms of social distancing and handwashing.”
Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East announced schools in Gulfport will also be closed March 16-20. East also said Long Beach, Pass Christian, and Harrison County districts will also close.
