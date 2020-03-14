Patchy fog this morning. Warm this afternoon.

Patchy fog may linger this morning. It’s going to be a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. The 80s are possible for inland areas. More fog is possible tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be around 60.
We’re going to be very warm on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the 80s. Monday will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll keep a small chance for showers Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
