NCAA exploring option of granting spring athletes extra year of eligibility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The NCAA tried its best to keep March Madness alive by having a 16-team tournament, according to the Associated Press, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was the right decision to call it off.
Today, the Association announced they are finalizing a proposal to grant spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility (baseball, lacrosse, softball and men's volleyball).
As it relates to winter sports such as basketball, the Division one council committee will discuss further about some kind of relief for the athletes impacted by the cancellation of championship events, according to ESPN.com.
In addition, the NCAA also suspended on and off-campus recruiting for all DI sports through April 15th.
