Gautier Mayor says mall property investment ‘is looking good’

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Mall shut down its doors a little less than a decade ago, and since then, the 55 acres have mostly become a ghost town. However, that could all change in the very near future.
"It’s been in process for two years total, but this time, we have every intention of following through,” Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen said.
Two years ago, an agreement went in place that ultimately gave the city the right to market the mall property. According to Torjusen, they assigned it to a developer, who then determined that he didn’t have the working capital to proceed forward.
Wondering how to best spend the BP funds, the decision was made by the Gulf Coast Business Council to hire an an independent group out of Austin, Texas called Tip Strategies. The consultant group met with Coast municipalities and came to a reassuring conclusion.
“They came back with their recommendation of what the project should be," Torjusen said. "Their recommendation is exactly what our RESTORE Act project is.”
Torjusen looked to neighboring states to see what business models worked for them. He came to find out that if a municipality owns the property and with local and private legislative approval, they can lease out that property for 75 years— at no cost to the developer.
“So it just made perfect sense for us,” he said, “because we are owners of the property.”
Thus, Mayor Torjusen is staying hopeful and believes the best is yet to come for the land.
“From what we are hearing, it’s looking good,” he said.
According to Torjusen, the RESTORE Act request marries a bill that passed during the last legislative session. He said it checked every box of what the project will do and what the bill wants to do.
Among some of the factors described in Senate Bill 2002, the bill Torjusen noted, are:
- Projects that will impact the long-term competitiveness of the region and may result in a significant positive impact on tax base, private-sector job creation and private sector investment in the region;
- Projects that enhance the quality of life/place and business environment of the region, including tourism and recreational opportunities;
- Projects that enhance a targeted industry cluster or create a center of excellence unique to the region
Torjusen noticed that neighboring states were doing well with their funding, so he asked them the secret of their success. The answer lied in
Torjusen expressed enthusiasm and excitement for the future as he thinks this matter will be addressed in April, just one month away.
Another reason for his elated optimism is that the city reached an agreement with the Blackwater Resources Development about six months ago. This company has a history of success, building the Wharf in Gulf Shores and dormitories on the campus of the University of Alabama. Now Torjusen says, Blackwater Resources are ready to get a move on the property.
Additionally, the Mississippi Song Writers Association is eyeing the land. They’re hoping to build a Mississippi Songwriter’s Hall of Fame museum on the property.
Mississippi Song Writers Association and Hall of Fame Founder and Chairman George Cumbest envisions the museum to attract audiences of all demographics. He plans to showcase Mississippi songwriters and musicians of all genres. He especially wants to highlight musicians from the Coast.
Cumbest also mentioned that they are working with the Grammy Museum in the Mississippi Delta to enhance the museum’s vision.
