First coronavirus death in Louisiana reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first coronavirus death in Louisiana was reported to be a 58-year-old New Orleans resident, according to a release.
The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. "Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus.”
Mayor Cantrell also released a statement to the death saying:
