Two more cases of COVID-19 identified in Mississippi, say health officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State health officials announced Friday that there are two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi. That brings the total of reported coronavirus cases in the Magnolia State to three.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the second and third presumptive positive cases. Both cases are in Forrest County, said MSDH.
A presumptive positive test means the patient tested positive when administered the COVID-19 test. However, those results will now have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One case is a Forrest County woman over the age of 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The patient has been hospitalized. The other case is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.
The first presumptive case was reported Wednesday night in a man from Forrest County, who officials said Thursday traveled through the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on his way home from Florida where he was attending a music festival.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case," said said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities.”
Dobbs announced Thursday that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing that will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH. If individuals are worried about having COVID-19, they should call their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Dobbs said the MSDH is expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and large social gatherings.
“We know that this virus is easily spread person to person, so we recommend limiting visitations and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” he said.
MSDH also recommends that individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people and take precautions when they are in public. Communities and organizations should take the current coronavirus situation into account in planning or canceling events.
“Stay informed of the cases in your county and surrounding counties, and maintain social distancing as practical,” said Dobbs. “Our older population and chronically ill individuals, who are especially at risk, should protect themselves by avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people.”
There is no recommendation at this time that schools should close. Complete details of the updated information and guidance are available on the MSDH website.
Watch below to hear answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 from Dr. Nicholas Conger, who is on the Coronavirus Task Force with Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
