Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson taking diagnoses ‘one day at a time’

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson taking diagnoses ‘one day at a time’
Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
March 13, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 3:51 AM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tom Hanks said he and wife Rita Wilson were taking their new coronavirus infection “one day at a time" while Australian television hosts who had interviewed Wilson were awaiting test results.

Australia has stepped up its response to COVID-19 by recommending people avoid organized, nonessential gatherings of 500 or more from Monday and to reconsider all international travel.

Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in stable conditions in a Gold Coast hospital following their diagnoses.

The couple used a social media post to thank "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.