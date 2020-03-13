That time it snowed in March across South Mississippi

Intense storm brought the latest snow ever recorded for some

By Eric Jeansonne | March 13, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 12:16 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On the night of March 12th, 1993, all the ingredients came together for one of the deadliest, costliest and most disruptive storm systems to ever impact the United States. It was just getting its act together as it was passing by South Mississippi and just as it was exiting the area, it brought snow all the way down to the coast.

"Bomb Cyclone" drops snow in South MS in March 1993

Did you know a "Bomb Cyclone" brushed south Mississippi and dropped snow here? It happened in March 1993. Here is coverage from then. Were any of these people in the interviews you or know anyone? Learn more here: http://bit.ly/2qosjyt

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Thursday, January 4, 2018

The storm brought strong north winds that caused power outages overnight. By the morning of March 13, 1993, many South Mississippians woke up to snow covering the ground. Biloxi recorded 1.5 inches. Gulfport picked up 2 inches. And parts of Stone county picked up anywhere between 3-6 inches of snow.

1993 March Snowstorm
1993 March Snowstorm (Source: WLOX)
1993 March Snowstorm
1993 March Snowstorm (Source: WLOX)

Icy conditions caused treacherous travel, especially across area bridges and overpasses. But for the most part, many took advantage of the rare snow day and had fun.

The storm would go on to dump over a foot of snow in Birmingham, Alabama and 30-50 inches across the Appalachians. The warm side of the storm brought a destructive line of thunderstorms known as a derecho across the state of Florida that extended all the way down to Cuba. A storm surge of up to 12 feet was recorded in parts of the Florida Panhandle. When it was all said and done, over 200 people died and damage estimates were in the billions.

