Rapiscan Systems Classic canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rapiscan Systems Classic has been canceled, according to tournament officials and the PGA tour. The decision was announced Thursday evening.
The tournament was scheduled for March 23-29, at Fallen Oak in Biloxi but has been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Tournament officials released a statement on the closing, saying:
“The PGA TOUR Champions and our tournament staff are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Rapiscan Systems Classic Presented by Coastal Mississippi,” said Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer. “To combat the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR has taken action this evening by cancelling the tournament. The health and safety of our staff, partners, participants, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the Rapiscan Systems Classic is always our top priority. Based on everything that is known and not known at this time, this was the prudent decision."
The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament that draws large crowds each year. The purse for the three-day competition is $1.6 million. The tournament has been held on the Coast every since its founding in 2010, bringing thousands of visitors and tourism dollars to South Mississippi. The event also raises money for local charities.
