Rapiscan Systems Classic canceled due to coronavirus concerns

“The PGA TOUR Champions and our tournament staff are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Rapiscan Systems Classic Presented by Coastal Mississippi,” said Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer. “To combat the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR has taken action this evening by cancelling the tournament. The health and safety of our staff, partners, participants, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the Rapiscan Systems Classic is always our top priority. Based on everything that is known and not known at this time, this was the prudent decision."