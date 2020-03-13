Morning fog possible. Muggy and very warm.

Morning fog possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Mostly to partly cloudy skies today with warm afternoon highs in the 70s, perhaps near 80 inland. The weekend will bring little to no rain and will be warm and humid. We’ll see slightly higher rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday as another stalled front will be located across the Southeast U.S. Over the next seven days, there will be less than a half-inch of rainfall in the WLOX area but heavier amounts of one to three inches will be possible near north Mississippi.