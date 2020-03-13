Hotels and casinos still open, providing ‘safest environment possible’

“Our main concern right now is that we are disinfecting things maybe to another level than we never did before," said Ferucci. "Our slot machines get wiped down three times a day. Every shift, I have someone dedicated to just going down and wiping down all the buttons on the machines and all that. In the buffet where people are touching the same utensils, we are offering gloves to our patients if you want to wear those little snap on plastic gloves. We have disinfectants and hand sanitizers literally everywhere.”