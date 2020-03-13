Gulfport School District officials preaching safety in light of COVID-19 threat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the threat of COVID-19, Gulfport School District officials said the safest place for the more than 6,400 students is in school.
On Friday, Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East made the rounds to all the school campuses to make sure protocols are in place to keep both staff and students safe.
East said the safety template was set a long time ago.
“We started early in the flu season, how to wash your hands and so on and so forth,” he said. “So, as COVID-19 has come around, we have doubled those efforts.”
East added that schools in his district are well-positioned to deal with COVID-19.
“Here, at least we know that we’re disinfecting; we’re making them wash their hands; staying on top of it; taking care of them medically and also keeping our customers happy with the job we do academically,” he added. “It’s a hard thing to juggle, but we really feel like our kids, being with us, they are in the cleanest environment we can give them, especially if mom and dad are at work and they can’t take care of them at home.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.