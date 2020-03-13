Coast resilience celebrated as BP oil spill anniversary nears

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Next month marks the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion that killed 11 people.
Reminders of their passing sit along the Audubon Center trail, another reminder of the tragedy and the nearly 5 million barrels of oil that spilled into the Gulf.
From there, the message was all about celebrating how the Coast’s environment continues to bounce back from the BP oil spill, including the work 37,000 volunteers put in along our barrier islands and shorelines.
"I think the way Mississippi and the greater Gulf Coast came together in the aftermath of the oil disaster is a testament of how people feel connected to their backyard,” said Jill Mastrototaro, Pascagoula River Audubon Center policy director.
The Coast's backyard, the Pascagoula River watershed, was the backdrop for a media tour focused on the area’s habitat and its resilience.
"Mississippians and visitors from all walks of life and all ages can touch and see Mississippi's wonderful outdoors and our Coast,” Mastrototaro added.
Those involved said a key to future success will be how that BP restoration money is spent.
"Ensuring how these dollars are spent meaningfully, for our fisheries, for our tourism sector and our wildlife for the people here really has our best interests,” she said.
