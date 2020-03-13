Coast Coliseum cancels all Spring Break events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All of the events set to take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Spring Break weekend have been canceled. That’s according to the Coliseum’s executive director Matt McDonnell.
McDonnell made that announcement Friday as concerns over COVID-19 continue to spread across the South Mississippi.
Spring Break festivities were set to take place in Biloxi once again this year beginning on April 3, 2020, and ending April 5, 2020.
Events that were scheduled at the Coliseum include the following:
- April 3: The Ballin on the Beach streetball tournament and Twerk Fest 7
- April 4: The Ballin on the Beach streetball tournament, Spring Break Pop-up Shop, Foam Fest, and the Spring Jam concert featuring Kevin Gates.
- April 5: Car and Bike Show and BBQ Cook-off
All of those events are canceled at this time.
Event promoter Derrian Burns said all other events outside of the coliseum are still on at this time.
“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience, but public health is our best interest at this time,” Burn said.
This is a fluid situation and new information is developing every hour. We will update this story as new details become available.
