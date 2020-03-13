Business owners, operators feeling pressure to prepare for COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In the salon business, social distancing isn’t an option.
“We definitely deal hands-on with the clients every single day, do that is a scare,” said Salon Alexander’s manager Stephanie Mayo. “We do follow strict protocol on sanitation with the State Board of Cosmetology. Our salon definitely enforces that every single day. So, now we’re just hitting that head-on even more than we would any other day.”
So far, the coronavirus scare has not created business problems for the Gulfport salon. Mayo acknowledges the possibility and the business is treating this like it would a hurricane.
“We haven’t had any cancellations. I know that time will probably be coming here soon as we do have clients that have been having cases of the flu,” Mayo said. “Those clients we definitely urge to stay home. So, even now so more than ever, we’re urging our clients, if you’re not well, fever or not, to please just stay home, get well, and we will see you the next time.”
Client Stephanie Guirola isn’t worried because she doesn’t let just anyone into her personal space.
“I’m not around a lot of people,” she said. “And, I trust that Jennifer’s going to not come in if she has symptoms. So, I feel pretty comfortable about coming in here.”
As far as restaurants are concerned, it’s good business as usual at Lil’ Rays in Gulfport.
“Everything’s rolling really good right now,” said owner David Kidd.
Along with everyone else, he is treating this as a fluid situation and making the best decisions he can to stay open.
“We’re just going to have to just deal with this when it’s on it and make decisions on the fly as far as how do handle it and what to do about it,” Kidd said. “It’s a wait and see attitude. There’s nothing we can do right now until we know what the problem is.”
