Biloxi Police asking for help finding missing man with known health problems

By WLOX Staff | March 12, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:07 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Charles R. Dobbs, 63, was reported missing on Wednesday. He was last reportedly seen in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue on Feb. 28, 2020.
He is described as being roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has several health issues and takes medications. He is reported to use public transportation.

If you have any information regarding Dobbs, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

