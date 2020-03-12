Warm and humid again

Morning fog possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Mostly to partly cloudy skies today with warm afternoon highs in the 70s, perhaps near 80 inland. Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow: mostly to partly cloudy with perhaps a stray shower as a weak cold front approaches from the north. It’ll be warm again with afternoon highs in the 70s, perhaps near 80 inland. Humidity will be increasing just a bit this week across the local area. Over the next seven days, there will be less than a half-inch of rainfall in the WLOX area but heavier amounts of one to three inches will be possible near north Mississippi.