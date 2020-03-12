South Mississippi closings, event cancellations due to coronavirus

By WLOX Staff | March 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 6:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With fears spreading over COVID-19, some public events have been canceled in order to minimize the risk of infection.

Here is a list of places and/or events that we know about:

The City of Waveland has postponed the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade to an undetermined date.

The Krewe of Blarney has canceled it’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 14.

The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is canceling its March 14 performance at First United Methodist Church, Gulfport

Barbecue Under the Oaks fundraiser for the Gulf Coast Symphony is canceled. Anyone who purchased tickets can contact the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra by at 228-896-4276 or info@gulfcoastsymphony.net.

The Ocean Springs School District Job Fair scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Applicants are still encouraged to visit the district website for employment opportunities.

Jackson County Industrial Trade Show scheduled for March 17 has been postponed. We will update this report with the new date once it is released.

St. Patrick High School has rescheduled this year’s Shamrockin’ the Coast to Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

We will update this report as more events are canceled or postponed.

