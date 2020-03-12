Ocean Springs gets proactive on coronavirus preps

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With so much uncertainty swirling around the coronavirus all levels of government are in preparation mode.
Ocean Springs leaders are looking at all the possibilities. Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson issued a call to action bringing all city department heads together.
The goal is to have a plan in the name of preparation.
“We wanted to speak to medical professionals. We talked with our IT department. All of our department heads were here to talk about a plan for a worst-case scenario, what our policies should be and generally get prepared,” Dobson said.
Every department from fire and police to public works was called in to discuss contingency plans. Ocean Springs Hospital also participated with Singing River Health System a key player in mitigating potential problems and acting on needed services.
“We are fearlessly prepared for what might arise. Our normal protocols make us prepared for this. We have a board-certified infectious disease physician that leads our daily preparations. We’re ready,” according to Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.
In a worst-case scenario Ocean Springs’ 18,000 residents could be affected. Local businesses will feel some pain and city services could be disrupted if workers have to stay home because of the virus.
“If someone is feeling sick inside the city or just wants to take extra precautions, we do have a system in place to do that. We don’t want to keep our employees here if it’s unsafe or they’re not feeling well. We have no reason to believe city services will be disrupted at this time,” Dobson said
Dobson wants to get together with other cities and counties in South Mississippi to encourage a unified approach to the issues.
