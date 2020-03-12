WATCH LIVE: MS Dept. of Health to give major update on coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a press conference today regarding a major update on COVID-19.
The individual is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.
At the press conference, they will be giving recommendations to the community to combat the new virus.
This press conference will happen at 11:00 a.m. at the Office of Communications, Osborne Building at MSDH.
