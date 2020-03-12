Mississippi lawmakers considering transgender athlete policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -No boys allowed. One state lawmaker is taking a controversial take on the phrase.
“We want to make sure that we don’t [go] for political correctness allow biological males who have a distinct advantage to come in and take scholarships and medals from females in female-only sports,” said Sen. Angela Hill.
Sen. Angela Hill is referring to transgender females. Other states have faced the question of whether it’s fair to allow transgender female athletes to compete alongside biological females.
“There’s litigation going on in Connecticut right now," noted Hill. "There’s a couple of high school girls that are track stars who have had a biological male come in and just start cleaning up. And they have a lawsuit in federal court right now. And we want a policy in place in Mississippi before this happens. It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”
Hill says the goal is to maintain a level playing field. Her amendment says no school district could be a part of the state activities association if they allow “biological males to compete against biological females in sports”.
But the Human Rights campaign says “it’s a solution looking for a problem.”
It also comes as the group advocates for protecting the very people this bill targets. They are requesting that lawmakers amend the state’s hate crimes law to include gender identity, sexual orientation and disabilities.
“We’re trying to pass some legislation that says that everybody should be treated the same and that nobody should be targeted because of who they are, whether it be their disability or because they’re a member of the LGBTQ community,” explained Mississippi Human Rights Campaign State Director Rob Hill.
Both bills have a Thursday deadline to be passed by the full Senate.
