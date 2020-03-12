Mississippi Aquarium pushes back opening

“We have made incredible progress, and look forward to welcoming our animals to their new home, as soon as possible," said Mississippi Aquarium President David Kimmel in an email. “While this will take a little longer than expected, the facility must be completely ready for both the animals and the public when we open the gates! Our team is working diligently to bring all the pieces of this multi-faceted project together perfectly. Each decision made is to ensure we are building safe habitats for our animals and creating experiences that will captivate our guests. It is our obligation to provide our city, Coastal Mississippi and the entire state with an unparalleled aquatic experience – one that remains focused on our three pillars: education, conservation and community.”