Lexi and Dalton Moore sign archery scholarships to Mississippi College

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Lexi and Dalton Moore signed scholarships to further their archery careers together. Lexi (Biloxi high school) and Dalton (D’Iberville high school) each signed to continue their careers with Mississippi College.
The fraternal twins are the first recipients of archery scholarships at their respective schools. Being able to continue their archery careers together in Clinton is extremely fitting, as the sport runs in the family.
“We started with a junior Olympic development program where we started to travel all across the southeast, and now we do that on our own as a family," Lexi said. "My little sister shoots as well as me and my brother. So, that’s how we got connected with coach McDonald from Mississippi College and now we’re here.”
“Four years ago I would have never dreamed I would have been shooting for a team and signing a scholarship,” Dalton said. “Over the years I just fell in love with it, practiced harder and harder, and things fell into place.”
