Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi reports 1st case of coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials Wednesday announced that the state had its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. In a news release, the Mississippi State Department of Health said that a man in southeastern Mississippi who had tested positive had recently traveled to Florida. The Forrest County man was not hospitalized but was voluntarily isolating himself at home so as to prevent the spread of the disease. Organizers in Jackson announced that they were cancelling an upcoming parade for St. Patrick's Day out of concerns over the disease's spread.
AP-US-CENSUS-AD-MORGAN-FREEMAN
Morgan Freeman's census ad tweaked after concerns raised
Officials in Mississippi have scrambled to edit a potentially confusing public service announcement about the 2020 U.S. Census. In the 30-second spot, actor Morgan Freeman holds a postcard with a QR code. The notices being sent out this week by the U.S. Census Bureau are not post cards; they are blue, letter-length papers with ID numbers printed in a box. And they don't have QR codes. Mississippi officials say the mistake was an honest one and that the ad has been edited to make the QR code unreadable.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-PRESIDENT-ARRESTED
Ex-university leaders plead not guilty in prostitution case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two former leaders of Jackson State University have pleaded not guilty to charges related to a prostitution sting. News outlets report former school president William Bynum Jr. and former art galleries director Shonda McCarthy were not in court on Wednesday. Their attorneys entered the not guilty pleas for them on charges from a prostitution sting in Clinton last month. Bynum has since resigned as university president. A trial for Bynum is scheduled for July 8 and a trial for McCarthy is set for June 24. The Clarion Ledger reports that their attorneys weren't immediately available for comment.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Espy wins Mississippi US Senate race; will face Hyde-Smith
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Espy has won the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi. After his victory Tuesday, he will face Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards in November. Hyde-Smith is an ally of President Donald Trump. She was appointed to serve temporarily in the Senate when Republican Thad Cochran retired in early 2018. In November 2018, Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in a hard-fought special election to occupy Cochran's seat for the remaining two years of the six-year term. Espy is a former congressman who served as U.S. agriculture secretary in the 1990s.
SEXUAL ASSAULT-FORMER SHERIFF
Woman accuses ex-deputies and sheriff of sexual misconduct
MACON, Miss. (AP) — A former inmate in a Mississippi county has filed a lawsuit saying she was forced to have sex with two deputies and sexually harassed by a former sheriff while she was behind bars. News outlets reported Tuesday that Elizabeth Reed filed to the lawsuit against former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and two deputies. The lawsuit states Reed was forced to have sex with the deputies in exchange for privileges behind bars. It also states the former sheriff inappropriately touched Reed and demanded she send him sexually explicit text messages. It is unclear whether the deputies or former sheriff have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI-PRESIDENT
Mississippi Democrats back Biden to try to bump out Trump
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voters in Mississippi's Democratic presidential primary have given former Vice President Joe Biden an easy victory over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His supporters say they believe Biden will have the backs of working-class Americans. And some think the moderate Democrat has a better chance than the self-described democratic socialist Sanders of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November. Mississippi was one of six states voting Tuesday. It is awarding 36 Democratic delegates. Trump easily defeated two challengers in Mississippi to win the state's 40 Republican delegates.