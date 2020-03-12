Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CORRECTIONS OFFICER ASSAULTED-SENTENCE
Man gets prison for assault on corrections officer in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Honduran man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for assaulting a female corrections officer in Tucson in 2016. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Wilmer Martin Flores was given an 87-month prison term. A jury previously found Flores guilty of assault on a federal officer. Prosecutors say Flores was charged with assaulting a U.S. Bureau of Prisons corrections officer in June 2016. They say the woman suffered serious injuries. At the time of the assault, Flores was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and kidnapping.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus. But he didn't order large events to be cancelled as the governor of Washington did in three counties Wednesday. Ducey said his emergency declaration and a separate executive order would ensure the state has the resources to fight the outbreak. It also would add protections for the most vulnerable, mainly the elderly or those with serious health issues. The announcement came as state health officials reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, bringing to total to nine.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus threat to senior citizens is forcing some counties to remove polling places from nursing homes for their safety. Last-minute changes left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places Tuesday. Elections officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions, announcing them now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast their ballots. Secretaries of state across the country also are encouraging voting from a distance, creating dedicated websites and stocking up on supplies for disinfecting voting machines.
AP-US-NCAA-LAWSUIT
3 former track athletes suing NCAA, coach over alleged abuse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and a coach. They allege the NCAA didn't do enough to protect its athletes. Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California. The women say they were sexually abused by John Rembao while he worked at Texas and Arizona. They want the suit to include any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who say they were put at risk by the inaction of the NCAA.
ELECTION 2020-POLLING PLACES-ARIZONA
5 Phoenix-area polling places moved because of coronavirus
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix-area election officials are moving five polling places in next week's Arizona presidential primary from senior living facilities to other locations to protect vulnerable residents from potential exposure to the new coronavirus. A Maricopa County official said Wednesday that postcards are being mailed to 3,152 voters to notify them of their new voting location. The elections department has also updated its website. The county says all polling locations will have supplies to keep them clean and disinfected. Poll workers will have guidance on how to clean equipment and frequently touched surfaces.
ARIZONA WEATHER
'Wet and unsettled' weather to continue in Arizona this week
PHOENIX (AP) — Soggy weather is expected across Arizona through Friday with forecasters saying possible heavy rain in some areas could flood washes and roads. The National Weather Service in Phoenix says weather will be “wet and unsettled," with rain moving through the desert daily. The strongest potential for heavy rainfall will be Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. The weather service's office in Tucson says southeastern Arizona also would see rain through Friday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday and Friday. Forecasters in Flagstaff say they're mostly concerned about potential flooding south of the Mogollon Rim.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MORMON CHURCH
Mormons to hold major conference without attendees
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus. The Utah-based faith said Wednesday in a news release that the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet with no public in attendance. It marks the first time in more than 60 years since the Utah-based faith has taken the extraordinary step of barring church members from attending in person. The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.
ELECTION 2020-GIFFORDS-BIDEN
Giffords endorses Biden in Democratic presidential race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Tucson Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is endorsing Joe Biden for President. Giffords said Wednesday that Biden was there for her after she was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt, and he's supported her efforts to enact strong gun-control laws. The gun-control group that carries Giffords' name also threw its support behind the former vice president. Giffords' husband, Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, announced his endorsement for Biden earlier this month. Biden's campaign has quickly picked up momentum since his decisive win in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 2. Biden is scheduled to debate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Phoenix on Sunday.