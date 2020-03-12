Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus. The Utah-based faith said Wednesday in a news release that the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet with no public in attendance. It marks the first time in more than 60 years since the Utah-based faith has taken the extraordinary step of barring church members from attending in person. The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.