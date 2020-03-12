Jackson County drug court graduates see hope after hard work

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a hard three years for the 18 graduates of Jackson County drug court.
David Elias Kihyet, Jr., is among those who have had to pull himself up from the bottom.
“I knew years ago that I would end up on drug court, and that didn’t stop me,” he told the crowd. “I was cold-hearted, cruel, manipulative and miserable.”
After three years of wanting to get better, he has.
“My story can help anyone that has gone through the same things I have or doubt themselves,” he said. “That’s the purpose of coming through recovery is to share the love, hope and strength of other people.”
It was also a new beginning for the family, friends and advocates who crowded into the Jackson County Courthouse Thursday morning to witness the graduation and to listen to guest speaker state Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph.
“These are the best days; these are the days when it matters,” said Christy Green, a case manager for Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey’s drug court.
“When I go back and see the pictures from the beginning, it’s pretty amazing to me to see what they’ve accomplished,” Green said. “It’s been a lot. They’ve had a lot of hard work to do and to watch them come from where they were is wonderful.”
Drug court provides participants access to legal, mental health and social service resources and opportunities to reduce recidivism and grow healthier communities.
Harkey said that drug court has not only saves lives, but it saves money as well: More than $480 million in incarceration costs during the past eight years.
Green agreed that drug courts can work.
“It works if they want it to work,” she said. “Only if they want it to work.”
Brittany Leah Griffith has a lot riding on this new opportunity.
“You know, I just want to stay clean and be there for my kids,” she said. “You know, I have a whole life ahead of me.”
