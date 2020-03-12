Gulfport man pleads guilty to hitting infant in head

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man pleaded guilty this week for a charge of felony child abuse.
Buddy Randall Cox admitting to hitting a two-month-old baby in the head twice because the baby would not stop crying.
The investigation began on Sept. 13, 2018, when paramedics were called to a house on Campbell Circle in Gulfport to assist a two-month-old baby who was not breathing. The baby was rushed to Memorial Hospital, where emergency room doctors quickly diagnosed the child with severe bleeding on the brain. Local law enforcement was called due to suspected child abuse. The baby was transferred to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where the baby received care for one month.
Investigator Nickolas Pennington worked the case for the sheriff’s department. During an interview at the department, Cox confessed to hitting the baby.
“Due to the severity of the head injury, the physicians at Children’s Hosptial were of the opinion the injuries were not self-inflicted and would have not have occurred with normal handling of the child,” said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.
Subdural hemorrhages are most commonly the result of blunt force trauma. The baby suffered from seizures as a result of the brain bleed and also had retinal hemorrhages and elevated liver enzymes.
“This child has some lasting health effects from the abuse, but his recovery is nothing short of a miracle,” Baker said.
Trial was set to begin earlier this week. When Cox failed to show up for court, an arrest warrant was issued. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with Gulfport Police officers, quickly located Cox at a hotel on Highway 49 in Gulfport, and took him to Harrison County courthouse.
Prior to jury selection, after meeting with his defense counsel, Cox announced to the court that he wished to enter a guilty plea.
Cox pleaded before Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois, who set sentencing for March 16, 2020. He faces a potential sentence of a minimum of five years up to life in prison for this crime.
