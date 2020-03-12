Coast Coliseum cancels concerts over virus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is canceling events as a concerns over COVID-19 continue to spread.
Upcoming concerts have been canceled, according to the Coliseum’s website. That includes shows by KISS, MercyMe, and Chris Stapleton.
“We are currently working to restructure our upcoming concerts scheduled during the month of March. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates. FYI - This includes Mercy Me and KISS this upcoming weekend. These events are currently canceled, and we are working on rescheduled dates.We regret to report this, as this decision is due to unmanageable circumstances and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause," said the Coliseum’s Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
Country artist Chris Stapleton announced on his social media pages that he would postpone multiple dates on his “2020 All-American Road Show” tour. Included among those dates is his March 14 concert in Biloxi, which was set to happen at the Coast Coliseum. Other dates that will be postponed include shows in Birmingham and Texas.
Stapleton released a statement saying: “The health and well-being of our families and communities is our number one priority.”
Stapleton’s Facebook page replied to one of the comments, advising a concerned fan to “hang on to your tickets and they will be honored at the rescheduled date.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.