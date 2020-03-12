Coast Coliseum cancels concerts over virus concerns

“We are currently working to restructure our upcoming concerts scheduled during the month of March. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates. FYI - This includes Mercy Me and KISS this upcoming weekend. These events are currently canceled, and we are working on rescheduled dates.We regret to report this, as this decision is due to unmanageable circumstances and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause," said the Coliseum’s Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.