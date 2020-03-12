Catholic Diocese of Biloxi announces changes due to coronavirus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi wants parishioners who are ill or suspect they may be contagious to know they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation. Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the diocese announced Thursday that those parishioners should stay at home and only return to church when they are well.
Church leaders have been keeping a close eye on what health officials are suggesting about avoiding large gatherings and offer the following advice:
- Hand cleaner may be provided at church entrances for the faithful.
- Holy Water fonts are to be drained, cleaned, and re-filled with holy water on a regular basis. The faithful can be told it is not absolutely necessary to make use of this sacramental. Other methods of providing holy water (e.g., small individual/family bottles) can be devised. Please note that old holy water should be disposed of in the sacrarium or, where one is not available, on the ground.
- Exchanging the Sign of Peace by means of physical contact should be suspended. The sign of peace may be, e.g., verbal or with a bow to those nearby.
- Good hygiene, to include an inconspicuous use of hand cleaner prior to distribution of Holy Communion, should be practiced by Clergy and other Ministers.
- Reception of the Precious Blood from a common chalice is suspended for the time being. As the whole Christ is contained in the consecrated Host, a Priest Celebrant should ordinarily consecrate only enough wine necessary for him alone to receive the Precious Blood. If members of the congregation have celiac disease and are entirely unable to receive even the Body of Christ from consecrated ultra-low gluten altar breads, the Priest may consecrate wine in separate chalices to provide the Precious Blood for those individuals.
- While communicants retain the right to receive Holy Communion on the tongue, pastors may encourage the faithful to receive on the hand. Ministers of Holy Communion are advised to distribute the consecrated Hosts with special care, being cautious not to touch the communicant’s hand or tongue.
- Door handles/knobs, collection baskets, tops of pews, hymnals, etc. should be regularly cleaned using an appropriate cleaner.
