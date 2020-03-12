Biloxi Shuckers delay start of 2020 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers are moving back the start of their 2020 baseball season, due to coronavirus concerns. The season was set to begin April 9th against the Montgomery Biscuits. And new start date has not yet been announced.
Minor League Baseball released the following statement Thursday regarding the start of the 2020 season:
"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."
Major League Baseball announced their delay earlier Thursday, saying it would push back the start of its season by at least two weeks. MLB also suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule.
Further details about the start of the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers season will be available at a later date.
