Biloxi pharmacy offers free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, and now possibly here in Mississippi, people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible, especially those who are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
To help combat the virus, some local pharmacies are making changes to keep their customers safe. Polk’s Drugs in Biloxi is waiving the fee for prescription deliveries to make sure customers can get what they need without ever stepping foot inside the store.
“People can call and whatever they get filled we, every weeknight, we do our delivering, but because of what’s going on now, we decided to make it free, number one. We normally charge $2," said Joe Flynt, pharmacist and general manager of Polk’s Drugs Biloxi.
It’s a move pharmacies across the country are considering. CVS Pharmacy announced earlier this week that it will also offer free prescription deliveries.
Flynt said his store is taking it a step further. They’ll also deliver anything sold in the store, including snacks, drinks, and over the counter drugs.
“We wanted to make sure our customers have the option to stay in if they want to, so we just felt like it would be a good service for our local community," Flynt said.
Flynt said the delivery service also gives people an alternative to having to stock up on prescriptions and other necessities. Instead, they can have it delivered as needed.
Some shoppers say they while they feel no need to panic, they believe in making some small changes to stay healthy during the outbreak.
“I don’t think I’m going to change up my daily routine a lot but just definitely try to take the extra precaution to avoid little bit larger crowds and try to stay at home as much as possible," said John Mark.
Others plan on sticking to their normal routines.
“That’s a plus. You can just sit at home and have it come right to your doorstep, and if you’re afraid, you don’t even have to open your door, you can just pick it up right at your steps," said Louis Strong.
Flynt said he encourages his delivery driver to take the right precautions, such as frequent hand washing, to protect himself and others. If needed in the future, he’ll require his driver to also wear gloves and a mask.
Health experts agree no one needs to be afraid, but everyone needs to take proper precautions like washing their hands and staying home if sick.
Polk’s Drugs Biloxi currently delivers only to Biloxi residents. Anyone can use the service, even those who don’t get their prescriptions filled at Polk’s. Deliveries can be requested by calling or texting the pharmacy at (228) 207-0505.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.