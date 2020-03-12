Biloxi-born astronaut honored nearly 50 years after Apollo 13 moon mission

“We had to make this two-day vehicle last four days. We didn’t want to use up electric power which was strictly with batteries. There were four batteries in the descent stage and only two batteries in the ascent stage, so we had to live for four days off those six batteries. We needed the essential commodities of life support of power, electric power, and the propulsion systems. We used the propulsion systems to get us in the right direction to get home," Haise said.