Tourism officials say they are prepared to handle issues with coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus may be causing cancellations for big events around the world. As for the Coast, that’s not the case— or at least not yet.
Spring Break is still on and so are big events and concerts at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. But even with the threat looming, tourism officials are celebrating something they believe will help them through just about any problem: a brand.
“We have some challenges moving forward,” said Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra. “We have to think about the potential impact of coronavirus. We need to see what’s going to happen with the summer again with the Bonnet Carre situation. But whatever the situation is, we have a very strong brand, and we’ll work really hard with our partners and our elected officials to make sure we come out really strong, and the brand will work tremendously to accomplish that.”
The new branding, "Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast," is now one year old. And Segarra said the culture behind the brand represents its strength: a united front with one voice and one mission.
“We’ve been in contact with our partners in our communities for the last two weeks,” she said. “We’ve been supplying information on how to handle this. But we will have to wait to see what happens... But whatever the situation is, we are prepared.”
Adele Lyons, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce CEO, said this challenge will take a team effort.
“Everybody working together to make sure that we put our best foot forward when visitors come to our area,” she said. “And if we work together, we’ve seen in the past, we can really take on anything.”
Spring break organizer Maurice Bryant told WLOX News Now that all spring break activities are still on, although people are being asked to follow established precautions and to stay at home if sick.
Likewise, Coast Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell said there have been no cancellations for any events or concerts.
“In the end, it’s about understanding your surroundings; understanding your own health conditions; and pay attention to what the doctors and what the medical people are telling as this progresses,” he said.
While the KISS concert is still on for Sunday, their ribbon cutting ceremony announcing the new Rock & Brews Casino site— formerly known as the Margaritaville Casino Restaurant — has been postponed.
