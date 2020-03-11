Popular sinus medication could soon come over the counter, concerning Harrison County sheriff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may soon be easier for you to get medications containing pseudoephedrine in Mississippi.
On Tuesday the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow the sale of pseudoephedrine without a prescription.
Although the bill still needs to pass the Senate before it can become law, it's cause for concern for Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.
According to Peterson, since restrictions on pseudoephedrine were passed 10 years ago, labs producing methamphetamine around the state have almost totally been eliminated. Peterson believes a change in the law would open the door for those meth labs to return.
“Through my years of working narcotics and knowing the history of it and how people make it, I think the anticipation would be hey, we’re back in business,” Peterson said. “Once that word gets out, and it will be street knowledge in no time, that it’s no problem going and buying one pack or two packs or whatever you need to buy. Once that street knowledge gets out there I think it’s going to be a flooded market.”
Peterson also said there’s a high cost for cleanup of a meth lab, and he doesn’t know where the money would come for those cleanups.
