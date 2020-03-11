Palazzo re-elected for 6th term, Espy to face Hyde-Smith once again for U.S. Senate

“Thank you, Mississippi Democrats, for trusting me to represent you in the U.S. Senate and trusting me to take on and defeat Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November. I am humbled by your support and look forward to being your next Senator from Mississippi,” Espy said in a statement Tuesday night. “I want to thank Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren for stepping forward and running. Running for public office is no easy task and I thank them for putting themselves forward.”