Palazzo re-elected for 6th term, Espy to face Hyde-Smith once again for U.S. Senate

The field is narrowing after the results of Mississippi's primary elections Tuesday night.
Joe Biden was declared an early winner in Tuesday night’s election, projected to secure Mississippi’s Democratic nomination over Bernie Sanders only minutes after the polls closed.
President Donald Trump won the Republican nomination in a landslide victory. His team released the following statement:
“Republicans are united behind President Trump, while Mississippi Democrats have completely embraced socialism by throwing their support behind Joe Biden. Mississippians will reject the Democrats’ disastrous agenda and vote to re-elect President Trump in November.”
Mike Espy won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren. Esby will now face off against Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for the seat, a repeat of the 2018 special election that Hyde-Smith won. Jimmy Edwards has also qualified to run in this election as a Libertarian candidate.
“Thank you, Mississippi Democrats, for trusting me to represent you in the U.S. Senate and trusting me to take on and defeat Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November. I am humbled by your support and look forward to being your next Senator from Mississippi,” Espy said in a statement Tuesday night. “I want to thank Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren for stepping forward and running. Running for public office is no easy task and I thank them for putting themselves forward.”
Steven Palazzo will serve a sixth term as representative for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, having defeated Carl Boyanton, Samuel Hickman and Robert Deming III.
The general elections will be held Nov. 3.
