Ocean Springs High School tries to minimize coronavirus anxiety before band’s trip to Disney World

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Blue-Grey Pride Band is set to perform in Disney’s Magic Kingdom; however, the widely feared coronavirus has instilled uneasiness in anyone traveling outside of the state.
Mohamad Schuman, Jr., the Director of Bands, sent out a letter to reassure parents that precautions are in place to ensure health safety for those traveling to Orlando on Thursday.
The principal of Ocean Springs High School, Dr. Vickie Tiblier, showcased her excitement for the band members who get to partake in this fun-filled experience while noting that the school encourages their members to wash their hands with soap and water regularly.
To continue to calm the nerves of parents and band members, a list of how Disney World is responding to COVID-19 was also included in the letter. These protocols include:
- Training for Cast Members, with ongoing reinforcement on a regular basis Defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas
- Easy access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers
- Quick response to spills, trash and other situations
- End-of-day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen and other facilities
- Frequent cleaning and “wash down” of outdoor locations, including walkways and queues Additionally, our onsite health teams and leaders are communicating with our Cast Members about illness prevention, including the CDC’s recommendation of everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, such as:
- Staying home when sick
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Following proper respiratory cough etiquette
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
