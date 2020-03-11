5 murder suspects accused of murdering 16-year-old Biloxi teen appeared for prelimiary hearing

These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | March 11, 2020

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The five suspects charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Madison Harris made an appearance in the jail courtroom on Wednesday.

Yakeshia L. Blackmon, Willow O. Blackmon, Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley, Jarvis Jermaine Cook, and Jaquez Devonte Porter all waived their preliminarily hearings, meaning the case will be presented to a grand jury who will decide whether to indict the defendants.

Bond was requested by the juvenile suspects; however, it was denied.

All of the teenagers charged will remain in jail without bond until the grand jury’s decision is made.

